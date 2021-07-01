Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

T stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

