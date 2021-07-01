Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of YKLTY opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $32.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

