XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

