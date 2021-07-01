XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

