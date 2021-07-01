XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,229 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

