XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 11.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

