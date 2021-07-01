XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

