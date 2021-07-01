XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $48,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 515,777 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,160,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.