XTX Topco Ltd Invests $386,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,534,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

