XTX Topco Ltd Invests $370,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.24. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

