XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $45.81. XPeng shares last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 470,181 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $152,073,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.