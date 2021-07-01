Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,967 shares.The stock last traded at $144.28 and had previously closed at $144.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.79.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,676,876,000 after buying an additional 432,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.