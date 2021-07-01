Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.