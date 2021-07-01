Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 437,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

