WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

