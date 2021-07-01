Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.66 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $97.66 million and $11.14 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $58.23 or 0.00166943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00713380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.11 or 0.07683346 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.