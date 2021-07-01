WOWswap Price Tops $5.11 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $102,285.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00015378 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00170697 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.31 or 0.99958181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

