World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.73 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $1,861,897. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.