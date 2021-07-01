World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $278,600.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

