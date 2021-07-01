Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 263.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $6,956,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 16.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY opened at $238.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.80. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

