Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $177,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after acquiring an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.80. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

