Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $420,597.97 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $420,597.97 and $75,187.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,480.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,120.44 or 0.06333444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01480359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00408121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00160344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.52 or 0.00628792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00422093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00365688 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

