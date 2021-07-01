Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

