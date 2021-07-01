Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 281,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

NYSE UPS opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

