Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 182.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 430,922 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

