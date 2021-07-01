Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $37.04 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

