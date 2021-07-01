Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 24,800.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $345.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

