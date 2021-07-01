Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Up 61.6% in June

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Wireless Telecom Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 9,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

