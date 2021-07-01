Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Humana comprises about 1.6% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,818. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

