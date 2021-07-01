Winmill & CO. Inc. Invests $36,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,458. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

