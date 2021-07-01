Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 183.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $157.63 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.