Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 299,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,489. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

