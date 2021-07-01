Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,039,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,313,000 after buying an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,666,000 after buying an additional 165,760 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,862,000 after buying an additional 138,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 996,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 170,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 49,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.