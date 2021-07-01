Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,398,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.78. 393,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,658. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $110.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

