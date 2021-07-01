Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.55. 19,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,307. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.