Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $15.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,424.63. 131,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,754.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,322.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

