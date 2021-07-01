Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) vs. QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 15.03% 14.34% 4.08% QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65%

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and QDM International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.17 $996.00 million $11.70 19.66 QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 4 2 1 2.57 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $233.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than QDM International.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats QDM International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

