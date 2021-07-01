Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $55.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.65% from the company’s current price.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

