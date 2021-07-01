Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $55.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

