Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Cap Achieves $5.64 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $237,523.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $634.38 or 0.01889646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00139146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00171096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.35 or 1.00008573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

