Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

TSE WCP opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders purchased a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $98,675 in the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

