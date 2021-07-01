Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.06. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 1,091,696 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 533.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 192,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 65.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,431 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

