Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Western New England Bancorp worth $20,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

WNEB opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

