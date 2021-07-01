Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Down 82.1% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

