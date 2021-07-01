WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 34,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 39,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLYYF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

