Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 187,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 32.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

