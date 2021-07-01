Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.49 Million Position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the 1st quarter worth $8,415,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.