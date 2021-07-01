Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

