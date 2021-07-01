Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,000 LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $50,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $267,000.

LJAQU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

