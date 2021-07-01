Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 436,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

